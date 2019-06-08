Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Alexandra Asogwa, better known as Alex Unusual reveals that love and not money will be the most important factor for her to choose her future partner.

Although she stated that she has been getting a lot of marriage proposals and advances through DM from both serious and unserious men, but her decision still stand.

However, Concise News understands that the BBNaija star made this statement known at the just concluded two days children etiquette training she hosted in Lagos.

While speaking to the Nation Newspaper, Alex reveals that love matters more than money because money will always come and go but love stays forever.

She was asked when she is getting married and she said “That question is very hard to answer. Do you know why? Before Big Brother, if you asked me, I would have told you at 22 years because I want my child to look like my sister and close to Big Brother, I extended it to maybe 24.

“So, as it is now, I can even just be talking to you and just say six months, you hear Alex is getting married. If I see someone that I’m ready to spend the rest of my life with in the next one day or two days, fine.”

She was further asked if she can get married to someone who is not financially buoyant and she responded saying “It depends. There are some people who have a lot of money now but when you look at their lifestyle, you know that if they continue their life like this, in the next three years, they won’t have anything again or if no one is there for them, they are going to fall.

“So, if I see someone who is not financially buoyant, I am not going to take his burden into my life and I know that God will not send a burden to me. But I am not saying you should be able to afford all the cars in this world but be okay for yourself, at least you can feed yourself. It is love that matters and not what the person has,” She acknowledged.