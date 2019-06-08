Amidst consistent link to Barcelona, Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is set to depart the Spanish capital club this summer and has claimed that he already knows his next destination.

Concise News reports that the Frenchman is expected to move to his next club on 1 July, when his release clause drops from 200 million euros to 120 million euros.

“I know where I’ll be playing next season,” he says in an interview with Telematin.

Several teams are interested in signing the player, including Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

‘Neymar Over Griezmann’

In related news, former Camp Nou star, Rivaldo believes a fellow Brazilian would be a more logical signing for the Liga champions than the World Cup winner.

Rivaldo told Betfair on the approach he would take: “If I could choose one player to sign for Barcelona this summer it would be Neymar.

“The fans already know what he can do, he proved his value to the club last time he was there and he combines nicely with [Lionel] Messi and [Luis] Suarez. He’s also a good alternative to lead the attack when Messi isn’t available.

“Griezmann is a great player but signing him would be more of a gamble, as he’s never played at Barcelona or with Messi and Suarez. Of course, if he manages to perform like at Atleti he certainly could be a great addition to the team.

“But I prefer Neymar for the reasons I pointed out.

“He knows the club and probably chats with Suarez and Messi regularly. Neymar’s return might not make all the fans happy after the way he left for PSG, but if he helps them win the Champions League, fans would forgive anything.”