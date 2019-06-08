The Super Falcons goalkeeper, Tochukwu Oluehi, has said the team will not be a pushover at the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Nigeria have only managed to reach the quarter-finals of the competition in 1999 even though they have featured in all editions of the World Cup.

On Saturday, the West Africans will file out against Norway in their first Group A game at the tournament and Oluehi has said the girls are battle-ready.

“For me its the formation before now everyone believes or is aware that our formation is 4-4-2, but now its 3-5-2 more so the aggressiveness of the players,” she told Brila FM.

She admitted that the team’s group which has France, as well as South Korea, is a tough one.

“Yes the group is a difficult one but there is no team that is not beatable,” she said. “For me yes Super Falcons are very ready to surprise the world by qualifying to the next stage of the tournament because the level of hard work and good preparation for us I believe will sure see us going to the next round.“

She noted that “a lot of Nigerians are waiting for the match (with Norway), we are promising them that we are going out there to give our best and make Nigerians proud and also we need their prayers and support.“ She said.