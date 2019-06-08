The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has said it is not putting the Super Falcons under pressure as the 2019 Women’s World Cup starts in France.

Nigeria, African champions, are in Group A of the competition with hosts France, South Korea and Norway.

France on Friday mauled the Koreans 4-0 in the opening clash of the global soccer fiesta with Nigeria, Saturday (today), set to face Norway.

Thomas Dennerby’s girls have not made it past the group stages of the tournament since 1999 but the Secretary-General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Sanusi Mohammed has said the team is not under pressure from the Glass House to go one step better in France.

Sanusi assured that the girls will get all the support from the NFF and Nigerians in the competition.

“The team is in high spirit. The NFF has given the girls the best preparations to excel in the World Cup,” he told Guardian Nigeria on Friday from France.

“The level of commitment is high in the camp and I believe the girls are not in any form of pressure.”