Nigerian fans are optimistic that the Super Falcons will do well as they start off their campaign at the 2019 Women’s World Cup against Norway.

Concise News understands that the clash between the Falcons and Norway will start by 8 pm on Saturday.

The Nigerian side have not made it past the group stages of the competition since 1999 despite dominating the African scene.

Ahead of the clash with the Europeans, football fans in the country took to Twitter to lend their support to the team as captured below:

The truth is, there's a massive gap between the support given to the Super Eagles and the support given to the Super Falcons, one that shouldn’t even exist in the first place. We need to do better. Pledge your support today! https://t.co/2LPrkwFfkW #WeGotBalls #Naija4Falcons https://t.co/emzkG3CuDq — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) June 7, 2019

Ladies, The FIFA Women's World Cup is going on. This is the time. Please support the Super Falcons. Tweet about it. Discuss about it. It's time women did some real time talking when it comes to sport. Tech is good, but Sport is a numbers-puller. Get involved. — IFEANYI (@J_Chiemeke) June 8, 2019

Have your met our gorgeous Super Falcons? Wish them well as the battle for knock-out stage with Norway today by 8pm in France. #FIFAWWC #FIFA #Nigeria pic.twitter.com/tYlTojd9Ph — AyeMojuba 💕🇳🇬 (@ayemojubar) June 8, 2019

Over very own Super Falcons will be opening their group (A) tomorrow at The 2019 FIFA Women Cup as they take on Norway. I urge you to support them by watching and cheering them on. Also pledge to support here – https://t.co/DmQe1ViiaP#Naija4falcons #WegotBalls pic.twitter.com/Gq9D2pKAiR — Elsie Godwin (@ELSiEiSY) June 7, 2019

When a team is going to the World Cup, there is excitement & plenty of support! The Super Falcons are playing in the World Cup tomorrow but there’s hardly anyone talking about them! They perform well! With 9 AFCON titles for the country , why aren’t they getting more love? — Gbemi O-O (@GbemiOO) June 7, 2019

Rooting for the Super falcons as the Female World cup kicks off today pic.twitter.com/pVWn6Zq2pV — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) June 7, 2019