2019 Women's World Cup: Nigeria Vs Norway Time, Team News, Where to Watch Match Live

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will begin their 2019 Women’s World Cup fixtures on Saturday with a tie against Norway, Concise News reports.

Coach Thomas Dennerby’s girls have only made it past the group stages of the competition once and that was in 1999 when they got to the quarter-finals.

The Super Falcons will be hoping to do better in this year’s edition by getting out of the group stage.

The West Africans are housed in Group A of the competition against hosts France, Norway and South Korea.

When Is Time For Nigeria Vs Norway Match At 2019 Women’s World Cup?

Saturday’s match will be played at 8:00 pm (Nigeria/West Africa Time)

Where To Watch Nigeria Vs Norway Match Live

The Nigeria Vs Norway match will be broadcast live on SuperSports.