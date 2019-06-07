A top educator, Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi has said the 2019 United Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) requires a critical look “to be able to appreciate ourselves and forge ahead”.

Prince Ogungbayi who is the Project Coordinator of Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI), an NGO, was speaking exclusively to Concise News on Friday in Lagos.

“The issue of the conduct of the 2019 UTME is very crucial and therefore requires critical scrutiny for us as a nation to be able to appreciate ourselves and forge ahead.

“Also, the 2019 UTME requires a critical look in order for us to be able to produce world-class students who can achieve first class in any field in the likes of Harvard University,” he says.

“The JAMB Registrar Prof. Is-haq Oloyede OFR, FNAL has done a wonderful job this year with the process the board went through compared to the past years despite the general complaints of all educational stakeholders especially parents and students, majority of whom have failed to adequately prepare for the exams.”

He continues:

“My NGO, Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI) in February this year conducted free-of-charge Pre-JAMB Test in some states of the federation. Our discovery was that a good number of candidates don’t know how to use the computer system.

“Some were waiting for ‘assistance’ while very few show that they are adequately prepared!

“Considering what I witnessed, the board (JAMB) put all the necessary things in place before and during the period of examinations. Ten officials were deployed per centre nationwide which includes a Supervisor, a Technical Officer, a Biometric Verification Officer, three Proctors, two security officers and two NYSC members. That is how it is across the 702 CBT centres in Nigeria.

“Therefore, if 1,826,839 sat for 2019 JAMB and 1,792,719 got their result despite the malpractices that we know happens, then the conduct of the 2019 UTME is excellent and should be commended. As a matter of fact, I recommend them for another Global Award.”

Furthermore, Prince Ogungbayi went on to state his displeasure with some parents.

“My major problem is our so-called leaders of tomorrow whose parents are not ready to prepare them for the task ahead but only looking for a shortcut.

“You’d find it unbelievable that some parents colluded with some CBT centres! Other problems noted were impersonation, double registration, deliberate disruption of examination process – in order to call for a reseat – and manipulation of biometric.

“To this end, those that will be writing UTME next year need to start preparing now by studying the UTME syllabus which is simple to comprehend if students have actually assimilated the WAEC syllabus. As well, prospective candidates can solve and try to attain 100% in all JAMB past questions – 1978-2019.

“The record shows that the outgoing SS3 students have been performing better than previous students.”