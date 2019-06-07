Media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, has hailed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for suspending the licence of Daar Communications, owners of AIT, Raypower and Faaji FMs until further notice.

Concise News understands that the media company is owned by Raymond Dokpesi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Director-General of NBC, Modibbo Kawu, announced on Thursday the action was taken for failure of the stations to abide by the broadcasting code.

The offences listed by the NBC included the airing of a presidential election documentary by the AIT, a matter pending before a tribunal, the inability of the company to pay its fees, the use of “divisive and inciting contents from the Social Media” among others.

Speaking on the development, Onochie said the enforcement agencies must ensure “consequences are meted out to those who are accustomed to impunity.”

She wrote: “Breaking: NBC shuts down AIT, Ray Power; Nigerians must begin to speak up against those who break our laws.

“We must insist that enforcement agencies ensure consequences are meted out to those who are accustomed to impunity. That’s the way forward. Kudos NBC!”