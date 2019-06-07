NBC Shuts Down AIT, Ray Power
Different reactions have greeted the shutdown of Africa Independent Television (AIT) Raypower and Faaji FM stations by the Federal Government on Thursday.

Concise News understands that the shutdown of the media outlets followed the suspension of the licences of Daar Communications Plc, owners of the aforementioned stations by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

According to the Director-General of NBC, Modibbo Kawu, the action was taken over the failure of the company to abide by the broadcasting code.

He said some of the offences the stations committed included the airing of a Presidential election documentary by the AIT, a matter pending before a tribunal; the inability of the company to pay its fees, the use of “divisive and inciting contents from the social media,” and others.

The development has, however, elicited diverse reactions from Nigerians who took to Twitter to air their views.

According to some of them, the suspension is a welcome development as the company has been biased in its reportage.

Other described it as a gag on the press and lamented that it is an attack on Nigeria’s democracy by the President Muhammadu Buhari government.

Concise captured some of the reactions to the shutdown as seen below:

 

