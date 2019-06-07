Different reactions have greeted the shutdown of Africa Independent Television (AIT) Raypower and Faaji FM stations by the Federal Government on Thursday.

Concise News understands that the shutdown of the media outlets followed the suspension of the licences of Daar Communications Plc, owners of the aforementioned stations by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

According to the Director-General of NBC, Modibbo Kawu, the action was taken over the failure of the company to abide by the broadcasting code.

He said some of the offences the stations committed included the airing of a Presidential election documentary by the AIT, a matter pending before a tribunal; the inability of the company to pay its fees, the use of “divisive and inciting contents from the social media,” and others.

The development has, however, elicited diverse reactions from Nigerians who took to Twitter to air their views.

According to some of them, the suspension is a welcome development as the company has been biased in its reportage.

Other described it as a gag on the press and lamented that it is an attack on Nigeria’s democracy by the President Muhammadu Buhari government.

Concise captured some of the reactions to the shutdown as seen below:

Am an advocate for #FreePress but also an advocate for balanced Press. AIT should hv known the implications of their partisan coverage. Am sure NBC won't wait till they cause a major problem before acting.#AITUnderSiege pic.twitter.com/WiQp1KMG4E — Miz Udokachi (@GabrielUdokachi) June 7, 2019

Some people will come online, see #AITUnderSiege trending and start attacking the presidency without reading the press release. If you must attack, read first. Say no to Ignorance! — F👑 (@fatee_mukhtar) June 7, 2019

Nigerians shouting #AITUnderSiege are the same ones that called Mazi Nnamdi Kanu names for fighting to keep @radiobiafralive on the airwaves. Today it’s the turn of AIT. Now they are recruiting so-called celebs like TBOSS. To push the narrative that social media is bad for 🇳🇬 — Åkukaria ⭐️ (@AkukariaSA) June 7, 2019

Aftermath of FG crackdown on @AIT_Online British BskyB withdraws NTA from its sky channel 781 just as its other carrier BEN TV stops NTAi’s broadcast.#AITUnderSiege#AtikuIsComing — Debola (@DebolaYeshua) June 7, 2019

See everybody is playing safe.. Just look at this program I tot I enjoy every morning… Nahh No more media houses in Nigeria .. #AITUnderSiege #KakaakiSocial #IStandWithKakaakiSocial pic.twitter.com/WGXfecMSHt — 🇳🇬Agba Praise🇳🇬 (@captaintsu) June 7, 2019

Some of y’all shouting blah blah blah AIT and RAYPOWER are guilty and shii are the main reason we are where we are in this country. Once they shutdown media hope y’all know Social Media is next? We go later get sense by fire by force #IStandWithKakaakiSocial #AITUnderSiege — Saadat Bibire (@queen_saadat) June 7, 2019

ABC news/studio and a journalist home was raided By police which was seen a threat to national security. This tell you #freepress is not absolute but with limits especially Knowing the kind of society we find ourselves #AitUnderSeige I don't #IStandWithKakaakiSocial — Olabode sanusi I (@thebigdon1) June 7, 2019

Every morning before I leave for work, my brother watches #KakaakiSocial on AIT, basically the way they bring in social media content with no objectivity to lashes on govt or people that are not on the same page with them👇#AITUnderSiege#PressFreedom#FreePress👇🗣 pic.twitter.com/Tk5RAk4lKL — ALIU BÓLAKALẸ JABATA (@mrrsmartt) June 7, 2019

So it was @akaebube tweet that caused Volcanic eruption for DAAR communications 😂 so they have finally accepted the title “LifelessFC” #PressFreedom #AITUnderSiege #AITUnderSiege pic.twitter.com/XDjlfIHDZX — Otunba Bussie (@Iam_bussiepr) June 7, 2019

I think media houses shoukd be guided in this country really. How can a media house make this kind of analyses on a live TV broadcast. #AITUnderSiege pic.twitter.com/Pk46Qom53X — CLASSICNAIJA247 (@ThaClassicMan_) June 7, 2019

Its Terible that Media houses and Press freedom has to be restricted…. AIT not currently showing on DSTV… IMO, AIT should go live on all its social Media pages…Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Periscope and continue their programs.

Let people stream online .#AITUnderSiege — The Kingmaker🦉 (@SmithVinci) June 7, 2019

Why is @AsoRock official handle reporting the NBC suspension of AIT and RayPower Broadcast Licences?🤔🤔 We survived Buhari in 1984, we survived Abacha Tyranny, we will survive this too. Tyranny won't last forever! #AITUnderSiege#AtikuIsComing pic.twitter.com/znrOTbBzrg — Debola (@DebolaYeshua) June 7, 2019

Isn't it amazing how some igbos have turned themselves to members of PDP ?

They defend the indefensible without asking questions!

They want Buhari govt to be toothless like their demigod, Jonathan !!

Wake up guys this is about Nigeria !! Not Buhari !!#AITUnderSiege — ❤Mr. Ismail🇳🇬 (@StaunchIdealist) June 7, 2019

The suppression of FreePress remains a chronic element in the seriatim of aberrations under this administration. The demonstration of impunity by the unconscionable partisan hireling at NBC is a condemnable tell-tale of deeper woes to come. #AITunderSiege #NextLevelWoes — SEGA L'éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) June 7, 2019

I'm not even a Buhari fan, but the media isn't supposed to be biased…. The fact that other media houses have been doing it and getting away with it in the past doesn't make it right.. There's constructive criticism, and then there's this #AITUnderSiege pic.twitter.com/X7c6YmNtba — Retardinho #mufc (@3mmanhu3l) June 7, 2019