What Has Happened To Me Since Assuming Office - Sanwo-Olu

Newly sworn-in governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu has is apparently not finding it easy ruling the state, saying he has lost weight in just one week since assuming office.

Sanwo-Olu state this while speaking with State House correspondents after a private meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, shortly after the expanded security council meeting on Friday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, governing Lagos is not a tea party, as the experience and challenges are real.

“It is not a tea party; you don’t sleep and wake up and the traffic has gone down. You don’t sleep and wake up and there is no rain or that you have resolved Apapa gridlock; it’s real.

“So, it is something that one has to psychologically prepare for; the best thing you can do is to make sure that you are not going about looking for what the other person did.

“It is for Lagosians to see you do what you promised to do for them.

“And if you don’t do it from your office; you have to do it on the road; you have to do it where the issues are so that people will truly know that you mean business.

“In one week, I will say I have lost weight; I will probably still lose a bit more, but I think it is worth the job.

“It is also important to ensure that you have the right team; people that will also support you,” he said.