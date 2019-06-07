Transfer News: Barca Considering Buffon Move?
Buffon

Spanish Champion Barcelona is considering signing Gianluigi Buffon to the Nou Camp this summer as a back-up for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, according to Sky in Italy.

Concise News reported that the former Juventus goalkeeper Buffon, 41, is leaving French champions Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires at the end of June after one year at the Parc des Princes.

Barcelona will be looking for a new No 2 goalkeeper this summer with Jasper Cillessen, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, keen to leave the club in search of first-team football.

Buffon, a World Cup winner with Italy in 2006, wants to continue playing and has offers from around the world, including Brazil, China, Germany and Turkey.

He is not interested in a move to the Chinese Super League, according to our colleagues in Italy.

Fenerbahce are the Turkish club to have shown the most concrete interest in signing the veteran.

