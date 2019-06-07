Sudan Crisis: Ethiopia PM To Broker Talks Between Generals, Protesters

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has reportedly arrived in the Sudanese capital Friday to broker talks between the ruling generals and protest leaders after a deadly crackdown by security forces this week, Concise News reports.

Sudanese protesters closed Streets with burning tyres and pavers as military forces tried to disperse a sit-in outside Khartoum’s army headquarters on June 3, 2019. Photo: AFP

It was gathered that Abiy arrived at Khartoum international airport and headed for a series of meetings with the ruling generals, an AFP correspondent reported from the airport.

The Ethiopian premier was scheduled to meet protest leaders later.

 

