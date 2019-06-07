The Super Eagles on Friday held a memorial lecture to mark the third-year anniversary of a former coach and captain Stephen Keshi.

Concise News learned that the Delta-born late Keshi who won the Africa Cup of Nations as a coach and a player passed away exactly three years ago.

He led the team to its third continental crown in 2013 in South Africa and also took the side to the second round at the 2014 World Cup held in Brazil.

Super Eagles coach and twenty five players who are in camp ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt were all in attendance at the event instituted by the National Association of Nigeria Professional Footballers.

Speaking at the event, Rohr extolled the qualities of the late Eagles gaffer and lauded the footballers’ body for putting the lecture together.

“I commend the association of professional footballers for keeping a date with Keshi. Such association is necessary to seek the welfare of members after retirement from active play,” he said.

“It is important that I bring all the players here as a mark of respect and honour to Keshi.”

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) also paid tribute, on its social media handles, to the late coach.

On this day in 2016. We lost a gem, patriot in Coach Stephen Okechukwu Keshi. We can never forget all you did for Nigeria. Keep resting on Soldier! #WeRememberKeshi pic.twitter.com/pYFzZOFXy6 — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) June 7, 2019

This is as Eagles stars Leon Balogun and Kenneth Omeruo (who was part of the winning side in 2013) paid tribute to Keshi with the former describing him as “Daddy.”

Gone, but never forgotten – thank you 'Boss' 🙏🏽🕊 https://t.co/m3E6ytBCdn — Leon Balogun (@LeonBalogun) June 7, 2019

Also, sports writers and football fans took to their social media handles on Twitter to pay tribute to the 1994 AFCON winner as captured below:

Today makes it 3yrs since Stephen Keshi passed on. The inevitable end we all must embrace. — CharlieLeaks (@chaplinez70) June 7, 2019

The only African coach to qualify two different African teams for the FIFA World Cup. The only African coach to qualify an African team for the 2nd round of the FIFA world cup. The only indigenous coach to win the AFCON for Nigeria

“Legend” does not do Stephen Keshi justice#RIP# — Nasesco (@NASESCO) June 7, 2019

You have photos of Ronaldo & Messi as wallpaper but do not appreciate your local heroes. RIP Stephen Keshi. It’s 3 years today since you passed. Thanks for helping Nigeria win the Nations cup as captain and later as coach — Bolu Alabi (@bolualabi) June 7, 2019

Watching the final of the 2013 AFCON now on Supersport 7. Boy, RIP Stephen Keshi. The players we paraded at that tournament and eventually winning it, only Keshi can expalin. — MikeThePundit (@MikeThePundit) June 7, 2019

Stephen Keshi a man among men. I will forever cherish the arguments on team selection jokes and squabbles .RIP Entraineur — Finecountry Azubuike David (@finecountryazu1) June 7, 2019

Father, Legend, Captain & Leader Coach Stephen Keshi died on this day in 2016. First African to qualify 2 different nations to the World Cup. Second man to win AFCON as player & coach. Only African coach to appear in the knockout phase of a WorldCup.pic.twitter.com/iht97Fz0VQ — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) June 7, 2019