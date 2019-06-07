Flashback: Super Eagles Win African Cup Of Nations
This Day In 1994, Nigeria’s Finest Ever Team Ruled Africa With Pele In The Stands (Video). PHOTO COURTESY: TheNET.ng

The Super Eagles on Friday held a memorial lecture to mark the third-year anniversary of a former coach and captain Stephen Keshi.

Concise News learned that the Delta-born late Keshi who won the Africa Cup of Nations as a coach and a player passed away exactly three years ago.

He led the team to its third continental crown in 2013 in South Africa and also took the side to the second round at the 2014 World Cup held in Brazil.

Super Eagles coach and twenty five players who are in camp ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt were all in attendance at the event instituted by the National Association of Nigeria Professional Footballers.

Speaking at the event, Rohr extolled the qualities of the late Eagles gaffer and lauded the footballers’ body for putting the lecture together.

“I commend the association of professional footballers for keeping a date with Keshi. Such association is necessary to seek the welfare of members after retirement from active play,”  he said.

“It is important that I bring all the players here as a mark of respect and honour to Keshi.”

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) also paid tribute, on its social media handles, to the late coach.

 

 

This is as Eagles stars Leon Balogun and Kenneth Omeruo (who was part of the winning side in 2013) paid tribute to Keshi with the former describing him as “Daddy.”

Also, sports writers and football fans took to their social media handles on Twitter to pay tribute to the 1994 AFCON winner as captured below:

 

