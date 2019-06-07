Sports Journalists Lash Out At Leon Balogun For 'Disrespectful' Tweet

Super Eagles of Nigeria and Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Leon Balogun has come under criticism for his tweet which seemed to be aimed at Nigerian journalists.

Concise News reports that Balogun was among the Super Eagles players at the pre-AFCON 2019 Press Conference in Asaba, Delta state yesterday.

And after the press conference, Balogun tweeted with a laughing emoji: “When they’re asking the wrong questions – we were not impressed.”

When they’re asking the wrong questions – we were not impressed 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/z60nijvVmo — Leon Balogun (@LeonBalogun) June 6, 2019

Although Balogun, 30 would later clear the air as to what he actually meant, Nigerian journalists did not spare him as they came at him.

This bench warmer sef dey talk. If no be Super Eagles wey help him career, he go don retire now. https://t.co/RmgHmLRInp — Adepoju Tobi Samuel (@OgaNlaMedia) June 6, 2019