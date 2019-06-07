Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has been appointed as the new chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum.

Concise News gathered that Akeredolu was appointed at a Special Security Meeting of Governors from the region at the Ondo State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja on Friday.

It was learned that the meeting was held to address the growing spate of insecurity in the South West region.

Speaking after the meeting, Akeredolu announced the governors’ decision to hold a regional security summit aimed at bringing all critical stakeholders together to brainstorm on how to stem the tide of insecurity in the region.

“There’s urgent need to stem the tide of criminal activities and banditry in our region and as leaders, we must be proactive in our approach to addressing the issue,” Akeredolu said.

The meeting was attended by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde; Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola and the host governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN).