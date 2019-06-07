

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the immediate past Senate President, Bukola Saraki and other chieftains of the party met in an emergency meeting on Friday.

Concise News understands that the meeting which had in attendance the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, took place at the Bayelsa State Governor’s lodge in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

This online news platform understands that the PDP bigwigs met over the leadership of the 9th National Assembly, other national and current issues.

It was learned that the PDP leaders and governors also discussed the candidates to support for the 9th National Assembly leadership.

Governors present at the meeting include Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and Darius Ishaku (Taraba).

Two top members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Lawan and Ali Ndume, are contesting for the position of Senate Presidency.

Also, five APC members – Femi Gbajabiamila (Lagos) Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (Abia), John Dyegh (Benue) Mohammed Bago (Niger), Olatunbosun Olajide (Oyo) and Segun Odebunmi (Oyo) – are currently aspiring to the speakership of the 9th House of Representatives.