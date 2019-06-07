Oshiomhole-Oyegun Clash: Orji Kalu Tells Buhari What To Do

Former governor of Abia Orji Uzor Kalu has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the face-off between the Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, and his predecessor, John Odigie-Oyegun.

Concise News understands that the two politicians, who hail from the state of Edo, have been at loggerheads following the defeat of the party in some states in the 2019 general election.

Speaking with journalists on Friday at the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2, Ikeja, Lagos, the Senator-elect said the intervention of Buhari was needed to restore peace to the party’s leadership.

Kalu said, “What is happening between them is the beauty of democracy because we agree to disagree.

“However, we are calling on Buhari to intervene just like the way he did in the Sen. Danjuma Goje and Sen. Ahmed Lawan matter which has seen Goje stepping down for Lawan for the Senate President position.

“Before, the president will say I don’t want to play politics but he is the chief politician and he has started changing his mind to intervene in such cases.

“So, I am sure that we will sort out Oyegun and Oshiomhole’s problems before next week with the intervention of the president and I am sure he is already working on that.”

Kalu also insisted that he was still in the race for the position of the Deputy Senate President in the Ninth Senate.