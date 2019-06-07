Former Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha has said he has forgiven Prof. Innocent Ibeabuchi, the returning officer for the Imo West senatorial election, in the 2019 elections, Concise News reports.

Okorocha made this known after Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court on Friday ordered Nigeria’s electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to issue Okorocha a Certificate of Return as Imo West Senator-elect.

The Judge ruled that the decision by INEC to deprive Okorocha of the certificate was a “lawless decision.”

INEC had said it refused to give the former governor of Imo state Certificate of Return because the returning officer for Imo West senatorial election, Professor Innocent Ibeabuchi, said he was forced to declare Okorocha the winner.

Reacting through his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha said that he had forgiven Ibeabuchi.

The former governor thanked the court for affirming his victory, describing Justice Abang as one of the exemplary ambassadors of the judiciary in Nigeria.