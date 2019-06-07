The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) has been removed from the largest digital satellite television service platform in Europe, Sky Limited.

A visit to Sky’s website showed that the channel had been barred indefinitely from airing on Channel 794.

A message on Sky’s website read in part, “794: NTA International; currently temporarily removed from EPG (Electronic Programme Guide).”

A Sky customer service official told our reporter on the telephone in the UK that it had no control over NTA International whose rights are owned by Ben TV.

The news of the suspension of the station began to trend barely 24 hours after the National Broadcasting Commission, Nigeria’s broadcast regulator, suspended the licences of Africa Independent Television and Raypower 100.5FM.

However, sources within BEN TV told PUNCH that the NTA was pulled down two weeks ago.

Sky Limited is a British media and telecommunications conglomerate owned by Comcast and headquartered in London.