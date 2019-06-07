Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Friday, June 7th, 2019.

The Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Thursday evening suspended the license of Dar Communication Plc, the operator of Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Ray Power until radio station further notice.The Director-General of NBC, Modibbo Kawu announced the shutdown.

President Muhammadu Buhari has pronounced the dissolution of the eighth National Assembly and announced the proclamation of the ninth federal parliament. Concise News understands that the first session of the ninth National Assembly is billed to hold on Tuesday, June 11th.

The founder of DAAR Communications Plc, owners of Africa Independent Television (AIT), Raypower FM and Faaji FM, Raymond Dokpesi, has alleged that the presidency is trying to frustrate him, Concise News reports. Dokpesi raised the alarm on Thursday in Abuja in a press conference at the company’s headquarters.

Former governor of Gombe state Senator Danjuma Goje has withdrawn from the race to become President of the incoming ninth Senate in Nigeria. Concise News learned that Goja, after withdrawing from the race, endorsed Senator Ahmed Lawan for the position.

The Federal Government has said it is negotiating with the US and the Island of Jersey for the return of another $300m from former Head of State, late General Sani Abacha. Concise News understands that the Special Assistant to the President on Justice Sector Reform and National Coordinator for Open Government Partnership, Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, made the revelation.

The embattled Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has acknowledged receipt of a query from the state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje. The emir said he was studying the content of the query.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri, Imo state, has struck out a suit challenging the emergence of Uche Nwosu as the authentic governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) for the state. Concise News learned that the presiding Judge, Justice R.C Agbo, ruled the appeal was statute barred in line with the virtue of the 4th Alteration of the 1999 Constitution section 285(12).

Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the last election, has condemned the suspension of the license of DAAR Communications by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC). DAAR Communications operates Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Ray Power FM radio stations.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mike Ozekhome, has described the 8th National Assembly (NASS) as the best so far in the legislative history of Nigeria. Ozekhome, in a statement he issued on Thursday in Abuja, said that the 8th assembly proved its independence right from the emergency of its principal officers.

The Netherlands capitalised on two extra-time errors to defeat England 3-1 in the Nations League semi-final on Thursday. At 1-1 in the extra period, last-man John Stones dwelled on the ball, allowing Memphis Depay through to force a save from Jordan Pickford, but Quincy Promes pounced to prompt an own goal from Kyle Walker in the 97th minute, before Ross Barkley’s mistake allowed Promes to make sure of a final spot 114 in the 44th minute.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.