Niger Gets New Commissioner Of Police, Adamu Usman

Adamu Usman has replaced Sabo Ibrahim to become the Commissioner of Police Command in Niger, Concise News reports.

Reports have it that the newly appointed CP assumed office to replace Ibrahim who retired recently after 35 years of service.

A statement by Mohammed Abubakar, spokesman of the Niger command of the Force, said that Usman joined the Niger Police Force as a cadet ASP on 15th March 1988 after bagging a B.A. Degree in Public Administration from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1985.

Usman, who assumed duty on Friday, has solicited the support of stakeholders, traditional and religious leaders toward mobilising the residents to support the quest to rid the state of criminal elements.