Mr P Announces Unveiling Of New Music Studio

Veteran Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P has disclosed he will be releasing a song soon, following the show of his new studio.

Concise News understands that the multi-award winning singer had just completed the new music studio.

It should be recalled that last year, Mr P came out crying about his bad omen as his studio was burnt down.

Expressing the excitement of his finished space via Instagram, the singer has revealed that his new “Pclassic Studio” is now 100% ready for more great music.

He wrote, “Yes I know… just only one single song released this year 2019…. y’all remember my studio got burnt last year and The new Pclassic Studio is now 100% ready for more grate music.

“I Dey here And be rest assured that I’m closer to my Goal today than I was yesterday. Let’s do this fam thanks guys #toolegit”