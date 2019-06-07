Brighton & Hove Albion defender Leon Balogun said that there would have been an outrage if Nigeria had failed to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Concise News reports.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will return to the biennial showpiece in Egypt later this month after missing the last two editions.

Balogun told Brighton official website: “We’ve qualified for this summer’s African Cup of Nations, which is the most important thing because we failed to qualify for the previous two tournaments – having been winners in 2013.

“There would have been an outrage if we hadn’t qualified again; we are a nation of 200 million people and although we have our problems, football brings everyone together and so we have a responsibility beyond football.”

Balogun played a significant role in Gernot Rohr’s team as the Super Eagles will be making their 18th AFCON appearance in Egypt later this month.

Nigeria have been paired against Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar in Group B.

Ahead of their friendly with Zimbabwe on Saturday, Rohr hinted that Balogun was among the players that would play at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.