Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, June 7th, 2019.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has said that his administration is the best in the history of the Confluence state. Concise News learned that Bello said this when he signed 16 bills on Monday at the State House in Lokoja. The number one citizen of Kogi said his administration had created wealth for unborn generations in the state and had shown the people they were at the centre of his government. The governor also said that he was not surprised that the people of the state showed great appreciation during the House of Assembly elections in the state. ”Surely, we have made the state to be more prosperous for ourselves and the unborn generations,” Bello said in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Mohammed Onogwu. “We have shown to the good people of Kogi state that we have them at heart, and I am not surprised for the wonderful reward and appreciation by the people during the last house of assembly elections.”

Kogi state House of Assembly on Thursday reelected, Hon. Matthew Kolawole as the Speaker of the 7th assembly, Concise News reports. Kolawole, the immediate Speaker, represents Kabba/Bunu state constituency was returned unopposed. Kolawole reelection followed the inauguration of the 7th Assembly by the state governor, Yahaya Bello. The Speaker was nominated by Bello Hassan from Ajaokuta constituency and seconded by Momoh Rabiu from Ankpa 11 constituency. The Speakership tussles had been a fierce contest between the Speaker and Hon. Jimoh Omiata from Yagba East state constituency but it was quite surprising that no other nomination was made for the Speakership position.

A retired army general, Major General Patrick Ademu Akpa (Rtd) has joined the race to become the governor of Kogi state. Concise News reports that the retired army general from Kogi East says he is in the race following calls from his people to deliver them from poor. According to a statement from his media office, the leaders of Kogi State Young Professionals and other cultural bodies in the state made the call during the week. The statement adds that they called on the General to offer himself to contest for the governorship election of the state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more here.

