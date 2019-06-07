The Lagos State House of Assembly has re-elected the immediate past Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, as the new speaker.

Obasa, who represents Agege constituency 1 was elected unopposed at the inauguration of the ninth assembly on Friday.

Concise News understands that Obasa was elected alongside Hon. Wasiu Sanni as Deputy Speaker respectively.

After taking the oath of office, Obasa announced the other principal officers who would lead the legislative business of the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat at the inauguration promised to work closely with the new lawmakers to deliver their promises to the people of the state.