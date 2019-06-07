Nigerian contemporary Afro-pop singer Kizz Daniel has released his long anticipated song titled ‘Eko’ – his second official work in 2019.

The Flyboi INC boss took to his Instagram page on Friday to announce the release of ‘Eko’ audio while buttressing that the visual (video) would be out on 14 of June.

“Eko” is a mellow-tuned song that expresses adoration for Lagos being the city of opportunities.

According to the singer, the song serves as a follow-up to his anti-cheating single Fvck You which inspired the #FvckYouChallenge.

Listen to the audio below: