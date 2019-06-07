Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has shared on Instagram pictures of marriage certificate of her ex-husband to rubbish a report by Kemi Olunloyo claiming she was never married.

Iyabo Ojo had taken to Instagram on Mother’s Day to share an emotional video of opening up on struggles resulting from her crashed marriage.

But she was discredited by popular blogger Kemi Olunloyo, who said the actress was never married and her ex-partner was a carpenter.

The blogger also described her tears in the emotional video as ”crocodile tears” and labelled her daughter as ”runs girl in training”.

However, Iyabo wrote on her Instagram page that “They say silence is golden, but there are times one can’t help but address obvious situations.”

