Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has shared on Instagram pictures of marriage certificate of her ex-husband to rubbish a report by Kemi Olunloyo claiming she was never married.
Iyabo Ojo had taken to Instagram on Mother’s Day to share an emotional video of opening up on struggles resulting from her crashed marriage.
But she was discredited by popular blogger Kemi Olunloyo, who said the actress was never married and her ex-partner was a carpenter.
The blogger also described her tears in the emotional video as ”crocodile tears” and labelled her daughter as ”runs girl in training”.
However, Iyabo wrote on her Instagram page that “They say silence is golden, but there are times one can’t help but address obvious situations.”
They say silence is golden, but there are times one can’t help but address obvious situations. A journey just come blogger called Kemi, NOT AUNTY KEM KEM OOOOOOOOO, decided to discredit my Mother’s Day video. She emphasised in her write up that I was never married and my ex partner was a carpenter (though she claimed all was sent to her as usual) 😳…. I saw her write up and chatted her up, sent my marriage certificate, she read and ignored. Then other smallies started blogging the story. When you land yourself in wahala now, you will say the information came from my phone or maybe a PA sent it. Just for my true fans, here is a video of my marriage certificate and my wedding pictures. Kemi Ashefon, may you go through all I went through and worse than I did, when you decide to tell your story, people will turn deaf ears and call you names… ori gbogbo yin ti daru….. awon blogger blogger eleribu….