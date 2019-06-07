President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with state governors, service chiefs at the presidential villa in Abuja, amid the rising cases of banditry and kidnapping in Nigeria.

Concise News understands governors present at the meeting include those of Zamfara, Kwara, Ondo, Bayelsa, Anambra, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Plateau, Osun, Rivers, Oyo, Akwa Ibom and the Enugu States.

Others are Kebbi, Delta, Sokoto, Imo, Ebonyi, Kogi, Yobe, Gombe, Ekiti, Lagos, Jigawa, Bauchi, Kano, Niger, Adamawa, Borno, and Taraba states.

Also in attendance are the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari and Boss Mustapha, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation.