Rafael Nadal swept aside Roger Federer to reach his 12th French Open (Roland Garros) final on Friday.

Concise News reports that the Spaniard took just under two and a half hours to complete the 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory over his veteran opponent at Roland Garros.

Nadal raced into a 3-0 lead during the first set after an early scare where his serve was almost broken by the Swiss.

The second set was closer until Nadal broke Federer’s serve twice to extend his lead in the contest on Court Philippe Chartrier.

Federer, who was playing in the tournament for the first time in four years, was broken twice more during the third set as Nadal imperiously strode towards the final.

Nadal has now beaten Federer on every occasion they’ve played at the French Open.

Nadal will either play Novak Djokovic or Dominic Thiem in Sunday’s final.