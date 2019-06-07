The French anti-corruption officials have released president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad, without charges, Concise News reports.

Public prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux said Ahmad, who was in France for the FIFA Congress held Wednesday, was questioned as part of a probe into corruption, breach of trust and forgery.

Concise News reports that the arrest was as a result of his alleged connection with a “contract unilaterally broken by CAF with German equipment manufacturer Puma to engage with the company Technical Steel, based in La Seyne-sur-Mer.”

The 58-year-old football administrator was then detained in Paris by the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption and Financial and Tax Offences (Oclif).