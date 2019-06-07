Fayemi Reveals What Governors, Buhari Discussed About State Policing

Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has revealed that one of the issues discussed with President Muhammadu Buhari and security chiefs is that of state and local government policing.

Fayemi made this known while addressing State House correspondents after the meeting the governors had with the President and the security chiefs at the Aso Rock Villa on Friday.

The NGF chairman disclosed some governors had expressed reservation on their ability to finance state policing.

According to him, the governors noted their challenges in paying existing workers salaries particularly in the light of the newly approved minimum wage.

The Ekiti governor said the governors were yet to take a position on the proposal for the establishment of state and local government police.

Fayemi, who was flanked by governors of Ebonyi, Kebbi, Delta, Ondo, Plateau, and Borno states, however, mentioned that they discussed issues of security in their respective states in the meeting with the President.

He added that a comprehensive National Economic Council (NEC) meeting will be held to address the issue of security in the country as a whole.