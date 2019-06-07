Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the suspension of the operating licence of Daar Communications, owners of AIT, Raypower and Faaji FMs until further notice by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Concise News had reported that the Director-General of NBC, Modibbo Kawu, announced the suspension on Thursday evening.

Kawu said the action was taken for failure of the company to abide by the broadcasting code.

Reacting in a post on Twitter, Fani-Kayode stated that some people laughed at him when media organisations stopped airing his interviews and publishing his articles.

He wrote: “The Presidency compelled Premium Times, The Sun Nigeria, New Telegraph, Legit News and others to stop publishing my articles and columns.

“They also used NBC to compel AIT, Channels TV, AriseTV and other TV stations not to air my interviews or allow me to speak.

“Some people laughed at me then but with what has happened to AIT I guess they are not laughing anymore!

“When you silently watch others suffering persecution for speaking truth know that it will eventually come to you.

“An injustice to one is an injustice to all!

“Those who walk with or appease tigers and tyrants always end up in their stomachs!”