Nigerian rapper and songwriter, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz has drops a banging vibe single titled “Alakori” featuring Dice Allies.

The multi talented artiste dishes out “Alakori” alongside Mr Miyagi, Dice Ailes. Produced by Chillz ahead of his Falz Experience II coming up this weekend.

On this record the two act talks about girls that feel pompous because they own few designers. Material girls that love Shakara.

On a contrary, Falz and Dice Ailes says they are the lord of Swag and drips but don’t show off.

