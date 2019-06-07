FAAN Closes Murtala Muhammed Airport

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), said it has closed Murtala Muhammed International Airport’s Apron Gate 1 and some sections of Taxiway F to human and vehicular traffic for six weeks.

The agency said the directive, which became effective on Friday, would enable contractors working on the new terminal to link it with the old one.

According to its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, said, “FAAN hereby notifies airlines, airport users and the general public that effective Friday, June 7, 2019, the Murtala Muhammed International Airport’s Apron Gate 1 and some sections of Taxiway F would be closed to human and vehicular traffic for six weeks.

“This closure is to enable the contractor handling the construction of the new terminal, China Civil Construction Company, link the proposed apron under construction to the existing one.”

Yakubu stated that to maintain orderliness and ensure the safety of operators while the project lasted, the agency had developed and deployed specific procedures for vehicular movements and officers of the aviation security department had been mobilized to ensure compliance.

“The authority will like to solicit the understanding and cooperation of all concerned towards ensuring a safe airside for aircraft movement and personnel safety during the construction,” she added.