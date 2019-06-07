Ethiopia To Host 70th FIFA Congress in 2020

Ethiopia has been chosen to host the next gathering of world football governing body’s supreme legislative body, the FIFA Congress, Concise News reports.

This was was announced at the end of the 69th Congress which took place in the French capital, Paris.

According to Chief of Staff of the AU Chairperson, Congress will take place at the Union’s headquarters in May 2020.

“In just over three years, this organisation went from being toxic, almost criminal, to being what it should be: an institution that develops football,” said Infantino when addressing the Congress.

“This new FIFA has a mission and a plan for it, which is why the next four years have, in fact, already started: we have laid solid building blocks for the future.”