EFCC Arraign University Lecturer Over N19m Fraud

Makurdi Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), arraigned one Moses Peter Adoga before Justice Simon O. Aboki of the Nasarawa State High Court sitting in Lafia.

Concise News gathered that Adoga was arraigned on a one-count charge of converting the sum of N19,765,200, being a Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) grant to study for a Ph.D, other purposes, an offense punishable under Section 312 of Penal Code Laws.

The count charge reads: “That you Moses Peter Adoga sometime in 2011 in Keffi within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court being entrusted with the sum of N19,765,200 (Nineteen Million Seven Hundred and Sixty-Five Thousand Two Hundred Naira) from Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) paid into your United Bank for Africa account through Nasarawa State University Diamond Bank Account for the purpose of Academic staff training and development at Bangor University in the United Kingdom; did dishonestly convert same to your own use and thereby committed a criminal breach of trust contrary to section 311 and punishable under section 312 of Penal Code Laws”.

However, He pleaded “not guilty” to the one count charge.

Troubles started for Adoga, a lecturer with the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Natural and Applied Science, Nasarawa State University Keffi, when a petitioner alleged that the suspect obtained a TETFUND grant for the sum of N19, 756, 200 through Nasarawa State University in 2010 to study Ph.D in Cellular and Molecular Biology at Bangor University, United Kingdom.

He obtained this money under disguise of overseas PhD training and never presented any evidence of going or graduating as he claimed and yet he kept giving excuses.

According to the EFCC, analysis of his statement of account showed that the suspect diverted the funds for business and sundry purposes other than the reason why the funds were given.