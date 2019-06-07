A group of cultists identified as Eiye reportedly stormed Ikorodu area of Lagos on Friday, June 7th, causing panic and wiping out a family of three.

Concise News understands that the cultists struck at Ojuirowo area of Ikorodu and assassinated a family of three which consist of a father, mother, and child on Friday morning.

According to reports, the group who embarked on vengeance, shot sporadically in the air, sending panic among residents of the area.

A resident of the area who craved anonymity, disclosed that cultists had been on the loose also at Ota-Ona area of Ikorodu, saying that last week, a neighbour of his was shot by cultists.

According to a reliable source in the area, he added that cultists shot dead a vulcanizer in his shop last month at Ota-Ona junction for being a member of a rival cult group.

Also, a resident said early on Friday, that cultists operating on bikes (Okada) were seen shooting sporadically as residents scampered to safety.

They were said to have invaded the Ladega Market in Ikorodu and looted traders’ shops in broad daylight.

The police were said to be toothless as they have not been able to smash the cult gang holding sway in Ikorodu.

During the Eid-el-Fitri prayer, the Chief Imam of Ikorodu, Olowo Oribi lamented the rising wave of cultism in the area and called on people to desist from such despicable activities.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana said he was not in town and that he would call to find out.