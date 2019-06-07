Cossy Orjiakor Threatens To Beat Up Colleague, Halima Abubakar

Controversial Nollywood actress, Cossy Orjiakor has threatened to beat up fellow colleague, Halima Abubakar following the question by the latter.

Her statement comes after an Instagram user asked Cossy in the comment section if she has HIV/AIDS. The user claimed that he/she saw it in a newspaper.

Recall, the two haven’t been best of friends since Cossy likened Halima to a snake whom people should avoid.

She revealed that Halima cooked up the story about her sleeping with a dog in the movie “Itohan,” adding that the scandal destroyed her and made her be in limbo for 8 years.

Cossy who didn’t find the question funny accused Halima of using different accounts to attack her.

She wrote, “Halima u done start ur story again. No worries say it to my face and collect the kind beating wey go make u kuja.

“Halima is really getting on my nerves always hiding in different accounts to attack … useless snake girl”