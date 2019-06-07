aussies-pool-fixtures-results-this-weekend
File image. Credit: Socceraust

This is a compilation of the Week 48 2019 Aussie football pool draws, results and fixtures for all games played this weekend across all divisions.

Concise News had earlier posted the Week 47 Aussie football pools results, draws and fixtures for 2019.

You can do well to check the 2018 results, draws and fixtures for Week 48 here to enable you to get your sure bankers.

Week 48 2019 Aussie Football Pools Results, Draws, Fixtures

Below, is the updated Week 48 2019 Aussie football pools result, fixtures and draws:

WEEK 48 – AUSSIE 2019 , 08-Jun-2019

# Past Coupon Results Result Status
1 Leichhardt       Sutherland S. Sunday
2 Blacktown C.       Sydney O. Sunday
3 Hakoah S.       Rochdale C. Sunday
4 Mt Druitt T.       Manly Utd.
5 Marconi S.       Sydney FC
6 Wollongong W.       Sydney Utd. Sunday
7 Blacktown S.       Macarthur R.
8 Bonnyrigg W.       H. Brumbies
9 Spirit FC       Bankstown
10 W. Sydney W.       Central Coast
11 Dandenong T.       Oakleigh C.
12 Green Gully       Bentleigh G.
13 Hume C.       Altona M.
14 Kingston C.       Avondale
15 S. Melbourne       P. Melbourne S. Sunday
16 Ballarat C.       Bulleen L.
17 Brunswick C.       Langwarrin S.
18 Manningham U.       Moreland Z.
19 Melbourne V.       Melbourne C.
20 Moreland C.       Goulburn V.
21 Murray Utd.       N. Geelong W.
22 Northcote C.       St Albans S.
23 Springvale W.       Geelong SC
24 Werribee C.       Eastern L.
25 Whittlesea R.       Box Hill
26 Armadale       Stirling L.
27 Bayswater C.       Inglewood U.
28 Cockburn C.       Sorrento
29 E. Joondalup       Perth
30 Perth G.       F. Athena
31 Rockingham       Balcatta
32 Adelaide B.       Ad. Comets
33 Metro Stars       Ad United
34 Campb’ltown C.       Para Hills K.
35 Raiders       Adelaide O.
36 Adelaide V.       White City
37 Modbury J.       Western S.
38 Cumberland U.       Playford C.
39 Salisbury U.       Noarlunga U.
40 Sturt L.       Seaford R.
41 WT Birkalla       Fulham Utd.
42 Clarence U.       Olympia W.
43 Glenorchy K.       Devonport C.
44 Riverside O.       Kingborough
45 S. Hobart       Launceston Sunday
46 Gungahlin U.       Canberra FC Sunday
47 Monaro P.       Woden W.
48 Tigers FC       Canberra O. Sunday
49 Tugger Utd.       Riverina R.

