Rangers bounced back from a 1-0 defeat to Enyimba with a 2-1 win over Lobi Stars in the second round of matches of the NPFL Super Six playoff in Lagos, Concise News reports.

In the day’s second game, Akwa United overcame FC Ifeanyiubah with a 2-1 victory, while the star match between Kano Pillars and Enyimba ended 2-0 in favour of the Sai Masu Gida.

NPFL Super Six Matchday 2 Results

NPFL Super Six Standings After Matchday 2