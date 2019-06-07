A British High Court has dismissed misconduct allegation against the former UK Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson over claims that the EU receives £350 million a week from the UK during the Brexit campaign.

According to reports, the allegation was raised by a businessman Marcus Ball over a crowd-funded initiative.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s lawyer in his defence described the allegation as a “nonsense” and “politically driven” campaign.

Boris, who is the favourite to replace Theresa May as Prime Minister after she officially steps down Oon Friday, was issued with a summons last month to appear at court, to answer charges of three counts of misconduct in a public office, but that decision has now been overturned.