The police in Asaba, Delta state, on Friday arraigned seven members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in a Magistrates’ Court for allegedly disturbing public peace, Concise News reports.

The police charged Chinenye Ndunu, 25; Chidi Agbuma, 29; Uche Obra, 29; Sopuru Enenyo, 22; Anayo Andrew, 25; Williams Ikpati 19 and Ezechukwu Ekemezie, 40 for belonging to a secret society and breach of peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, Raphael Eze, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on May 27 at Tipper Junction, Asaba.

Eze alleged that the defendants who introduced themselves as members of the IPOB scaled the fence of Best lodge Brothel, and caused tension in the neighbourhood.

He said that the offence was punishable under sections 516(a),64 and Section 249(d) of the Criminal Law of Delta State, 2006.

The Magistrate, Mrs Edith Anumodu, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Anumodu ordered that the sureties should reside within the court’s jurisdiction, who must be relatives of the defendants.

She adjourned the case until June 14.