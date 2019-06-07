American actor and filmmaker Bradley Cooper and his model partner Irina Shayk have separated after being together for four years.

The separation comes just three months after his incredible performance with Lady Gaga for his 2018 American musical romantic drama ”A Star Is Born” at the Oscars, with speculations from people that he and Gaga might feel something for each other.

The couple who began dating in 2015 share a daughter Lea De Seine together who they welcomed in March 2017.

Report have it that Shayk had formerly dated Cristiano Ronaldo before he got hooked with Bradley Cooper.