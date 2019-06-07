AIT, Raypower Back On Air

African Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower FM are back on air 24 hours after the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) suspended its licence over alleged violation of the regulatory body’s rule, Concise News reports.

This follows the nullification of the suspension of the licence of DAAR Communications, owners of AIT and Raypower FM by a federal high court in Abuja

The NBC’s action had attracted many reactions from Nigerians, including the opposition party Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar who said it was just an attempt by the Federal Government to suppress the media.