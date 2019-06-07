AFCON 2019: Super Eagles' Goalkeeper Sustains Knee Injury

Super Eagles and Katsina United goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has sustained a slight knee injury during training in preparation for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in Egypt.

Concise News gathered that Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is optimistic that the goalkeeper would make the final 23-man squad despite the injury.

Rohr said: ”At the moment there are no injuries, Ezenwa got a knock on his knees on Thursday in training, I hope he is okay.

”If you know one goalkeeper better than the ones we have in camp, please tell us. We are searching all over the world, we cannot find any. We have one in Dusseldorf, Germany. He is interesting, we are watching him. As at today, I do not know who is No 1, Uzoho was No 1 during the World Cup, I took a big risk, but he did well. After the Mundial, he has had difficulty at his club. He went on loan to Cyprus. Administrative issues prevented him from playing regularly, so I sent a goalkeeper trainer to drill him for two weeks as we had before the World Cup.

”Uzoho made a big mistake during the game against Seychelles and his confidence took a big hit, but his performance in the U-23 team has helped. Daniel is an experienced keeper, playing in a good league in South Africa and Ezenwa is doing very well in the local league. I think Ezenwa’s faithful attitude is helping the team. The solidarity among the various national teams is a major plus for the Super Eagles, there is no African country with this type of solidarity and this will come in handy during the AFCON.” He said.

Nigeria will be playing Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba on Saturday in one of the two friendlies before AFCON.