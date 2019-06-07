Super Falcons defender Josephine Chukwunonye has expressed optimism that the side will do well at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Nigeria are in the same group with France, Norway and South Korea.

Although Chukwunonye played with the West Africans as they won the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON), she was dropped for the competition in Poland.

And in spite of that, she has wished the Thomas Dennerby side well as they begin the battle in France on Saturday against Norway.

“Despite the fact that I am not there, I will always wish them the best and to the team, they will always do what they know how to do best winning games as it comes,” she was quoted as saying by Brila FM.

“I believe in every one of them, I believe what they are capable of and to my friends in the team, I wish them all the best especially Evelyne Nwabuoku who is now back in the team. I’m wishing her all the best.”