Super Falcons defender Onome Ebi has said her determination gave her the chance to play in her fifth FIFA Women’s World Cup, Concise News reports.

Onome will be filling out with the African champions, Saturday, as they take on Norway in their opening clash at the competition.

This will be her fifth showing at the tournament having featured for Nigeria in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015.

She has now entered the record books as the only Africa to have played at the global showpiece five times.

While expressing delight at the development, the Henan Huishang defender, 36, admitted that it has never been an easy ride for her.

“I’m really excited, first, I want to say thanks to God for making me see this day”, the defender told Brila FM.

“Appearing at the 5th time at the Women’s World Cup is never an easy journey”,

‘ I’ve worked hard for it and now it’s coming to pass and I’m really excited about it”.

Nigeria are in Group A which houses the Korea Republic, Norway and hosts nation France.