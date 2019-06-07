The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup will start on Friday in France with tech giants Google creating a doodle for the competition.

Concise News understands that the opening match of the tournament will be between hosts France and Asian powerhouse South Korea.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria, Saturday, will do battle with Norway as they begin their campaign for the crown.

Nigerian soccer queen Francisca Ordega was among the players that Google featured in the doodle for the women competition.

Also on Saturday, another African side and runners-up at the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations South Africa will lock horns with Europeans Spain.

Concise News had earlier published the date for all group fixtures at the 2019 edition of the fiesta.