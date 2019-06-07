Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has said himself and other players in the team will make Nigerians proud at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Concise News understands that Ighalo came under fire during the 2018 World Cup following his performances.

He, however, came back banging in the goals as the West Africans started off their qualification race for the competition in Egypt.

The former Watford hitman stuck seven times as Gernot Rohr’s boys booked a ticket for the continental fiesta later this month.

And speaking from the team’s training camp in Asaba ahead of the showpiece, Delta State, the Shanghai Shenhua point man hopes that himself and other players remain injury-free.

“I am here in camp doing what I know how to best, that’s the way I am going to prepare, trying to take the opportunity to score goals and get the match feelings with the National team,” Brila FM quoted him as saying.

“We work with the lads and continue from where we stopped. By God’s grace, we are looking forward to staying injury free, we keep working hard and hopefully, we will make Nigerians proud.”

Nigeria are in Group B of the 2019 AFCON with minnows Burundi, Madagascar and Guinea and last won the tournament five years ago on South African soul.