Nigerian afro-pop singer Yemi Alade has said she still finds it difficult to understand why the public put Tiwa Savage and herself against each other.

Concise News understands that the issue started in 2018 when Yemi Alade refused to defend Tiwa Savage when a radio presenter described her as a crap musician.

Her action heightened speculations that the female singers were secretly battling each other for supremacy.

The ‘Johnny’ crooner later rated herself equal to Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Davido, Olamide and other A-list music acts.

“Whatever makes them sleep well at night. I’ll never comprehend why the public likes to pitch successful people against one another, we are all winning, and that’s what is important. But like I said, whatever makes them sleep well at night,” she said in chat with E-Daily.

“Every female in the Nigerian music industry is doing great and I’m glad for the chance and opportunity to take our music places.”

Speaking on her recent music project with international music act Rick Ross, Alade she said: “I saw an opportunity and I grabbed it. It was an amazing experience.

“Rick Ross is a nice person and an inspiration. I admire his work ethics. We both represent a premium brand. We felt it would be nice to come together and do something iconic.”